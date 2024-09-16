UB40: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa show

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will perform at Bridlington Spa tonight (September 16).

The UK's most successful Reggae band of all-time, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, will be performing at Bridlington Spa tonight (September 16) - here’s all you need to know!

The band recently celebrated 40 years since the release of UB40's seminal album 'Labour of Love' on September 12, 1983. It produced the groundbreaking hits that will be performed on this tour such as 'Cherry Oh Baby', 'Many Rivers to Cross', 'Please Don't Make Me Cry', and of course the ubiquitous 'Red Red Wine' which topped the charts both sides of the Atlantic.

Further hits from across the band's career such as 'Kingston Town', a cover of 'I Got You Babe' with Chrissie Hynde, and '(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You' helped the band and Ali Campbell become the authentic voice of UK Reggae, with a total of 70 million records sold, as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe.

UB40 will be joined by special guests The Chase, and doors open at 7pm.

This is a standing concert and under 14s must have adult supervision.

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking. There are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest being Langdale Wharf.

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue.There are a small number of disabled bays down the slipway north of Bridlington Spa.

They offer both stepped and step-free access to the building; step-free access requires users to return to the top of the inclined slip road, turning left and along South Marine Drive to the main entrance to the south end of the venue.

Certain items may be prohibited from being brought into the venue, such as bottles, cans, food and drink, cameras, recording equipment or any item that may potentially be used as a weapon. If in doubt, please check with the venue prior to attending.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-UB40 for more information.