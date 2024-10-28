UB40 featuring Ali Campbell return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre with big name special guests

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell - Image: Cuffe and Taylor

Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are returning to the Yorkshire coast to headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Fuelled by the unmistakable voice that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits, Ali Campbell will bring his reggae magic back to Scarborough on Sunday July 6.

Ali last performed at the venue back in 2021 with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.

Bitty McLean

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 1 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere.

He said “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics that is sure to be unforgettable.

Pato Banton - Image: Cuffe and Taylor

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean. Bitty is renowned for his smooth voice and significant contributions to the genre during the 1990s, rising to fame with hit singles like It Keeps Rainin' and Standing on the Ground.

Opening the show will be British reggae artist Pato Banton who has captivated audiences for more than three decades with his infectious energy and uplifting messages. He is best known for his 1994 number-one hit Baby Come Back, a dynamic collaboration with UB40.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to announce UB40 featuring Ali Campbell as our next headliner for summer 2025. After their fantastic performance in 2021, we couldn’t wait to bring them back for another incredible night.

“With their unique blend of reggae and pop, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have a long list of timeless hits that will resonate with fans old and new. This is definitely a show you don’t want to miss!”

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell join chart-topper Rag’n’Bone Man, indie icons Blossoms and Shed Seven, and rock favourites Texas and The Script as the headliners already announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.