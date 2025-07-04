UB40 ft ALI CAMPBELL: Everything you need to know about this weekend's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

UB40 ft Ali Campbell will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday July 6

Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is returning to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 6.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali last performed at the venue back in 2021 with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast featuring Horseman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere.

He said “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics that is sure to be unforgettable.

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean. Bitty is renowned for his smooth voice and significant contributions to the genre during the 1990s, rising to fame with hit singles like It Keeps Rainin' and Standing on the Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the show will be Reggae Roast – one of the UKs leading reggae, dancehall and jungle soundsystem crews – have forged a reputation as the leading light in the resurgence of the UK dub scene

Reggae Roast are proud to have the legendary Horseman as one of the main MCs. With more 40 years in the game, Horseman is a true veteran of the UK reggae scene, with a long and prolific career working with the likes of Mad Professor, Adrian Sherwood, Scientist and Jah Shaka.

Gates open at 6pm at the Open Air Theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.