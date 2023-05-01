News you can trust since 1882
Thousands attended the festival in Whitby this year

Whitby Goth Weekend: 17 photographs from the final day of the festival

A seaside town in North Yorkshire is about to bid farewell to thousands of people who travelled there to take part in a goth festival.

Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 30th Apr 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:37 BST

Goths, punks and steampunks got dressed up in elaborate outfits, make up and masks for the latest Whitby Goth Weekend.

The event brings people together from around the world twice a year to celebrate gothic culture, music and fashion

It features two nights of live music and an alternative market with over 100 stalls.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was first held in 1994 when founder Jo Hampshire arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.

It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.

Last year, the town marked the 125th anniversary of the novel by breaking the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

Here are some of the best photographs from the final day of Whitby Goth Weekend.

A couple showing off their outfits on Whitby's 199 steps

A couple showing off their outfits on Whitby's 199 steps Photo: Danny Lawson

Goths, punks and steampunks descended on the town for the world-famous event

Goths, punks and steampunks descended on the town for the world-famous event Photo: Danny Lawson

Two steampunks in top hats climb Whitby's 199 steps

Two steampunks in top hats climb Whitby's 199 steps Photo: Danny Lawson

The event offers people from several sub cultures the chance to enjoy music, socialise and shop

The event offers people from several sub cultures the chance to enjoy music, socialise and shop Photo: Danny Lawson

