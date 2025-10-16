Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to extend opening hours throughout November

Whitby’s Captain Cook Memorial Museum is to extend its opening hours throughout November.

From Tuesday November 4, the visitor attraction on Grape Lane will be opening from Tuesdays to Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am to 3pm, with last admissions at 2.30pm.

    Visitors will be able to see the museum’s permanent collection as well as the 2025 annual exhibition, Encharted Dangers: Health at Sea and in Space.

    Keeping men healthy at sea was a major problem for the Navy, whether conducting month-long blockades of the French coast, or undertaking lengthy voyages.

    Back of Captain Cook Museum, Whitby.

    Scurvy indeed has been called ‘the disease of discovery’ – you can fund out more in the exhibition.

    The exhibition in the attic will be dismantled after November 2 but visitors will still be able to visit the attic – the room where Captain Cook used to lodge.

    The museum will then be closed from December all the way to February 7, 2026.

    Visit the website https://www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk/ for opening times next year.

