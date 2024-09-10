Will Young: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa show

Will Young is performing at Bridlington Spa tonight (September 10).

Will Young, Pop Idol winner and number one hit maker, is coming to Bridlington Spa tonight (September 10) - here’s all you need to know!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s sold out show is set to be an intimate evening of music, stories and laughter.

To celebrate the new album, Will is embarking on his most intimate tour yet - taking shape as an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-date UK tour will kick off in September through to November. Young said: "I'm very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven't been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities."

Famous for back chatting Simon Cowell on Pop Idol, winning the competition show catapulted Young to stardom. With hits such as ‘Evergreen’ ‘Leave Right Now’ ‘Anything Is Possible’ and more, the pop legend promises to bring a night full of music you will never forget.

The event will start at 7:30pm, with support from Rachel Sage

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking. There are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest being Langdale Wharf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue. There are a small number of disabled bays down the slipway north of Bridlington Spa. They offer both stepped and step-free access to the building; step-free access requires users to return to the top of the inclined slip road, turning left and along South Marine Drive to the main entrance to the south end of the venue.

Certain items may be prohibited from being brought into the venue, such as bottles, cans, food and drink, cameras, recording equipment or any item that may potentially be used as a weapon. If in doubt, please check with the venue prior to attending.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no-smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-will24 for more information.