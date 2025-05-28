From the Yorkshire Coast all the way across the region to the bustling metropolises of Leeds and Sheffield, a rich tapestry of musical history has emanated from the area.

Influential artists from the worlds of post-punk , Britpop , goth , and even dance music have all had roots within Yorkshire, becoming touchstones for modern acts to look to and draw inspiration from – rather than outright copy.

We’ve taken a look through Discogs , focusing specifically on the sales history of items from Yorkshire acts. From that data, we've examined either the average sales price on the marketplace or the highest price one of these releases has sold for.

A word of caution, as always, though: these prices are as of writing, and the nature of music sales does still fluctuate – so treat this as a guide rather than the gospel according to online marketplaces.

So – have you picked up any of these while seeing these acts perform locally? Let’s take a look at which historical Yorkshire acts have some of the more lucrative items on the Discogs marketplace in 2025.

1 . Be Bop Deluxe / Bill Nelson - Rock Around The World #165 (LP, Transcription, 1977) Led by Wakefield's prolific Bill Nelson, Be Bop Deluxe was a respected art rock/glam outfit. Original UK first pressings of their Harvest label albums (e.g., Axe Victim, Sunburst Finish) are collector's items. Rarities like radio transcription discs are particularly valuable; the Be Bop Deluxe split with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Rock Around The World #165, last fetched £148.00 on Discogs, noted as the only copy sold through the marketplace to date. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Embrace – The Good Will Out (Live) Twenty First Anniversary Edition (Box Set, 2019) This well-known Britpop/indie rock band from the Brighouse/Bradford area saw their early limited edition EPs on Fierce Panda become sought after. More recent comprehensive reissues can also be valuable to completists; their 2019 deluxe box set of The Good Will Out (featuring two 12” vinyl, one 7” vinyl, a CD, T-Shirt, and other items) sells on average for £299.99 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Gang of Four - 77-81 (2 x LP boxed set) This hugely influential Leeds post-punk band's early independent releases are highly sought after. While their Damaged Goods EP on Fast Product and first pressings of Entertainment! are key targets, larger compilations of this seminal period also attract collectors. For instance, a copy of their "77-81" (2xLP boxed set) reportedly sold on Discogs in May 2025 for £263.99. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Kaiser Chiefs - The Future is Medieval (2 x LP, 2011) This major Leeds indie rock band from the 2000s has a strong fanbase. While early limited singles are desirable, some of their innovative album releases are also collectible. Their 2011 limited edition 2xLP, The Future is Medieval (known for its unique fan-curated track list concept for the digital release, with a subsequent physical version), elicited one of their biggest sales on Discogs, previously selling for £237.84. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales