The 10 top sights in Yorkshire according to Lonely Planet

Yorkshire has a wide array of places to visit and things to do, with every corner of this great region having something new and exciting to explore.

This ranges from the solitary, but scenic moors which inspired Emily Bronte’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, to the seaside towns of Whitby and Scarborough, to the lively cities of Leeds and Sheffield.

York Minster is the largest medieval cathedral in all of northern Europe

There are plenty of sights to see in Yorkshire, both new and old, but according to Lonely Planet, which of these are the best?

1. York Minster, York, North Yorkshire

Lonely Planet rate York Minster as one of the top things to do whilst in Yorkshire, and it’s easy to see why.

York Minster is the largest medieval cathedral in all of northern Europe and this beautiful Gothic building is also the seat of the archbishop of York.

It has a rich and detailed history, dating back to hundreds of year ago and featuring a tower, chapter house and crypt.

From the exterior, this building is breathtaking and its position in the heart of the city means that you cannot only discover parts of York’s history by visiting the minster, but by exploring the rest of this historic city at the same time.

For more information click here.



2. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, North Yorkshire

The North Yorkshire gem of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal are regularly visited by people from far and wide, as the alluring and water gardens of the Studley Royal estate which were built in the 18th century to enhance the ruins of 12th-century Fountains Abbey are a must-see whilst in Yorkshire.

Their rich history and opulence made them a Unesco World Heritage site and it is the most visited of all of the National Trust's pay-to-enter properties.

For more information click here.



3. Castle Howard, North Yorkshire

Also in North Yorkshire, Castle Howard is a breathtaking stately home set in the rolling Howardian Hills.

You may recognise it from its starring role in the 1980s TV series Brideshead Revisited and in the 2008 film, also by the same name, which were both based on Evelyn Waugh's 1945 novel about the English aristocracy.

Visiting Castle Howard allows you to explore its rich history alongside visiting its surround areas.

For more information click here.



4. National Railway Museum, York

Located about 400m west of the train station, York's National Railway Museum is the biggest in the world, with more than 100 locomotives. It has an extensive amount of information and attractions within the museum, making it a place of intrigue for both trainspotters and non-spotters alike.

For more information click here.





5. Rievaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire

Located in the secluded valley of the River Rye about 3 miles west of Helmsley, the magnificent ruins of Rievaulx Abbey stand tall.

The remains give visitors a sense of the size and complexity of the community that would have once lived here, and you can learn all about their story in a series of intriguing exhibitions in a new museum and visitor centre.

For more information click here





6. Beverley Minster, East Yorkshire

Beverley Minster is one of the most impressive churches in the country that is not a cathedral and is a magnificent of English religious architecture.

With a grand exterior and a charming interior this 14th-century church is lined with original stone carvings, these being of musicians, goblins, devils and grotesque figures.

For more information click here



7. Jorvik Viking Centre, York, North Yorkshire

This may seem a world away from grand ruins and historic churches, but this Viking centre still explores an exciting and intriguing part of history.

Interactive multimedia exhibits aimed History is brought to life through interactive multimedia exhibits and there’s even a 'time-car' monorail which transports you through 9th-century Jorvik, this being the Viking name for York.

It’s educational, fun and a little bit different, providing a great place to go with all the family whilst in the white rose county.

For more information click here



8. The Deep, Hull, East Yorkshire

Hull's biggest tourist attraction is The Deep, a spectacular aquarium housed in a colossal angular building which towers above the waters, giving the illusion of a giant shark's head.

Inside, there are echoing commentaries and computer-generated interactive displays , which guide you through the formation of the oceans and the detailed history of the evolution of sea life.

For more information click here



9. Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire

The picturesque ruins of Whitby Abbey dominate the skyline above the East Cliff. It’s easy to see why these Gothic ruins became one of the major settings in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, the atmospheric abbey fitting in nicely with the trials and tribulations of Count Dracula himself.

Not only is the abbey a must-see whilst in Yorkshire, but the town of Whitby itself is an idyllic, quirk location which makes for a delightful visit.

For more information click here



10. National Media Museum

Bradford's top attraction is the National Media Museum, which is an impressive glass-fronted building that highlights the story of photography, film, TV, radio and the web.

It explores everything from 19th-century cameras and early animation to digital technology and advertising.

This museum is highly interactive, as visitors can film themselves in different scenes, pretend to be a TV newsreader, play video games from the 70s and 80s and there's also an IMAX cinema.

For more information click here

