Beers and beards on display at Scarborough Spa

Raise a glass to some of the region’s finest beards at an event this weekend.

Saturday is Yorkshire Beard Day and organisers have teamed up with the Scarborough CAMRA Branch to hold their competition at the town’s Beer, Cider and Arts Festival.

PHOTOS: See some of the splendid beards from previous years.

Admission to The Ocean Room at the Spa is £5 which gets all visitors a festival beer glass and a programme.

The fun and friendly beard competition, run by members of The British Beard Club, will take place between 2pm and 7pm. The entry fee is a donation to Prostate Cancer.

There are 15 categories, including styled stubble, best goatee, and business beard.

The beer festival started yesterday, runs until Saturday and gives guests the chance to try more than 80 different real ales and around 20 ciders and perrys, made by some of Yorkshire’s finest breweries

It is open from noon until 11pm each day. Children are welcome at the festival until 8pm.