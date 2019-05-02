Channel 5's Yorkshire vet Julian Norton in store for book signing

Claridges Bookshop in Helmsley will be holding a book signing with the star of Channel 5’s hit series The Yorkshire Vet on Friday May 10.

Julian Norton will be at the Church Street store between 1.30pm and 3pm signing copies of his newest book On Call with a Yorkshire Vet.

Taken from his popular column in The Yorkshire Post, On Call with a Yorkshire Vet is the follow up to Julian’s earlier book, the successful The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet. Featuring more anecdotes from his veterinary work in North Yorkshire, it takes readers on a journey through the region encountering all kinds of animals.

From visiting sheep in Nun Monkton during the Beast from the East, to treating a Meerkat with a broken tail from Great Ouseburn, the book contains dozens of adventures of a rural vet.

Ken Claridge, who owns Claridges, said: “Julian’s book signings are always extremely popular. His books are written in the wonderful manner that he is well-known for, and he comes across in exactly the same way when you meet him. We look forward to hosting this next event and giving people the opportunity to have a quick chat with him whilst he signs their books.”

On Call with a Yorkshire Vet retails at £11.99. If you are unable to attend the event, you can telephone 01439 770401 to pre-order a signed copy.