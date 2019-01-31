Comedian Mark Steel brings his new show to Scarborough

Veteran political stand up comedian Mark Steel is bringing his new show to town.

The comic’s sell-out 2015 show Who Do I Think I Am revealed his natural father was a world champion backgammon champion. Now, the star of Radio 4’s Mark Steel’s in Town, and newspaper columnist of the year, is touring a show which is guaranteed to make the world seem even more surreal than it is.

A few years ago, it seemed very unlikely that the UK would vote to leave the EU, Donald Trump surely wasn’t going to beat Hillary Clinton and Mark was living the married suburban ideal.

A lot has changed in the intervening years but he is hear to tell everyone that Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

Through his fierce, propulsive stand-up, the comic takes the audience through topics in his usual political arena such as privatisation, the housing crisis and the state of the trains. But he also explores personal terrain when speaking of his recent divorce, dissecting it in frank fashion.

Mark began stand up in 1982 and became well known for his comedic take on left-wing politics.

He has written and presented Mark Steel’s In Town on BBC Radio 4, in which he visits towns across the UK and creates a stand-up show for a local audience.

He has presented the BAFTA nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC2 and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

The comic has also written several acclaimed books and writes a weekly column for The Independent.

The show is coming to Scarborough Spa on Friday, March 1.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk