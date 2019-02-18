Dates for Northern Broadsides' production of Much Ado About Nothing in Scarborough

Northern Broadsides aims to warm the hearts of theatregoers this spring with William Shakespeare’s glorious tale of antagonistic romance and chaotic comedy – Much Ado About Nothing.

Directed by Northern Broadsides new artistic director Conrad Nelson, Much Ado About Nothing will be at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, from Tuesday March 12 to Saturday March 16.

Six long years of war are finally over. Returning soldiers swap the booming battlefield for a landscape of love, masked balls and much-needed laughter. Two young dreamers (Hero and Claudio) fall head over heels, while two others (Benedick and Beatrice) resume their combative courtship.

As faithful friends plot romance and a vengeful brother plans destruction, can true love conquer all, or will whispers and rumour win out?

Told in true Northern Broadsides style and set at the end of World War II, this production of Shakespeare’s glorious romantic comedy, which was last performed by the company in 2000, is sure to capture your hearts this spring.

Director Conrad Nelson said: “Twenty seven years ago, I was offered a job with Kenneth Branagh’s Renaissance Theatre Company. At the end of run I was thrilled to be asked to play Hugh Oatcake in his joyous film version of Much Ado.

"You won’t find the part high on the list of Dramatis Personae, in fact you may not find it all, but I was there on location for eight weeks in the glorious Tuscan sunshine. It was the place to fall in love and a perfect setting for Shakespeare’s romantic comedy.

“In 2000 I played Benedick opposite my future wife, Deborah McAndrew, for Northern Broadsides – the last time the company performed the play. The hills of Tuscany gave way to the mill rooms and settings of the industrial North, but I still fell in love again.

“The play’s the thing ... I know a little bit more about love now and a little bit more about drama and it is a privilege to bring this feel good masterpiece to life again.”

The production’s cast features Richard J Fletcher as Don John; Rachel Hammond as Ursula; Sophia Hatfield as Margaret; Anthony Hunt as Borachio; Sarah Kameela Impey as Hero; Linford Johnson as Claudio; James McClean as Messenger; Isobel Middleton as Beatrice; David Nellist as Dogberry; Heather Phoenix as Conrade: Matt Rixon as Don Pedro ; Robin Simpson as Benedick, Simeon Truby as Leonato; Robert Wade as Balthazar and Andrew Whitehead as Antonio/Friar.

Much Ado About Nothing can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Tuesday March 12, Wednesday March 13 and Friday March 15 at 7.30pm; on Thursday March 14 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm; and on Saturday March 16 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £10 and can be purchased at the box office on 01723 370541 or online at www.sjt.uk.com