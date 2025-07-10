Dexter is back and he is joined by some very famous faces 🔪

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Morgan is back once again.

The iconic serial killer returns for a brand new show on Paramount Plus.

But who else is in the cast?

You didn’t think you’d seen the last of Dexter did you? Despite how New Blood ended, the iconic serial killer is back on TV for a new season.

Dexter: Resurrection is set to premiere on Paramount Plus this Friday (July 11) with a double helping. The season will continue to be released weekly on the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael C. Hall is back for another season of the show - which serves as a sequel to the original Dexter show from the 2000s and 2010s. The latest incarnation will take him to New York City as he hunts for his son Harrison, while an old face from Miami is hot on their trail.

Who is in the cast of Dexter: Resurrection?

Michael C Hall returns as Dexter | Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount+

The actors who will appear in the show have been confirmed - and there are plenty of returning faces. Michael C. Hall returns obviously, to play the titular character, while Jack Alcott is back as Harrison Morgan in the Paramount Plus show.

James Remar returns once again as Harry Morgan with David Zayas back as Angel Batista from the original show. John Lithgow is back as Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Killer and Jimmy Smits plays as Miguel Prado once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of new faces like Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter and Uma Thurman. It is quite the line-up.

Main cast

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater

David Zayas as Angel Batista

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

James Remar as Harry Morgan

Uma Thurman as Charley

Ntare Mwine as Blessing Kamara

Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace

Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva

Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera

Recurring

Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre / Lady Vengeance

Steve Schirripa as Vinny

David Magidoff as Teddy Reed

Guest

Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell / The Tattoo Collector

Eric Stonestreet as Al / Rapunzel

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Killer

David Dastmalchian as Gareth / The Gemini Killer

Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado

Marc Menchaca as Red

Reese Antoinette as Joy

Erik King as James Doakes

When does Dexter: Resurrection release?

The show will not be dropping all at once like other streaming shows - with Paramount Plus preferring a weekly schedule for its series. Dexter: Resurrection will start with a double-episode premiere on July 11 and will release episodes every Friday.

It is due to have 10 episodes in total - with the finale pencilled in for September 5. So it is set to be hot Dexter summer after all.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.