10 of the best steakhouses in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

For those who eat meat, a steak is usually up there on the list of favourite meat dishes, especially when choosing what to eat whilst out at a restaurant.

Steakhouses offer the perfect place to curb your steak cravings and choose the type of steak you like best, cooked just the way you like it.

Yorkshire has a wide array of steakhouses, where you can enjoy a great night out and a delicious steak dinner, making sure your hunger for steak is well and truly satisfied.

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill - St Peter's Place, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Located on St.Peter’s Place in Leeds, this Bar and Grill is a popular restaurant located in the heart of the city.

The meat is of an extremely high quality, offering different cuts, alongside a wide and varied menu, so if steak isn’t your thing you can still enjoy a tasty meal in this atmospheric Brazilian restaurant.

For further information click here.



Stockdales, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Located on South Parade in Leeds, Stockdales offers deliciously cooked steak, served in a chic atmosphere.

Although this restaurant isn’t dedicated to just steaks, their steaks are up there with the best and they always cook local produce, doing so in imaginative ways.

For further information click here.



Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Garforth, West Yorkshire

Miller and Carter is a chain restaurant renowned for its delicious steaks and its restaurant in Garforth does not disappoint.

They offer a wide range of different cuts of meat, which is cooked to suit your requirements, so whether you like your steak rare, or completely cooked through, you can have it the way you like it best, it being cooked to perfection every time.

For further information click here.



Tomahawk Steakhouse, Potto, North Yorkshire

Located in North Yorkshire, Tomahawk Steakhouse offers a wide selection of different cuts of steak, alongside a delicious variety of sides.

You can even get a sharing board which includes rump sirloin rib-eye and fillet, so if you’re in the mood for sharing and want to try a variety of steaks, this is a great option.

For further information click here.



Cattlemen’s Grill, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

This lively, Western-style steakhouse offers Tex-Mex classics, including a wide selection of deliciously cook chargrilled steaks.

With generous portion sizes and a wide selection of other options on the menu, including tasty burgers and cajun chicken, this is a great place to go in you’re in the area and searching for a scrumptious steak.

For further information click here.









Zammuto Steak & Grill house, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Located in Doncaster, Zammuto Steak & Grill house offers deliciously cooked steaks, their fillet steaks being amongst customers favourite dishes.

With generous portions, reasonable prices and service with a smile, this Italian steakhouse keeps customer returning again and again.

For further information click here.







La Vaca, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This South American Steakhouse offers a wide range of steaks from high quality Yorkshire cattle.

The venue is relaxed and atmospheric, serving delicious meats which are cooked over an open charcoal grill, with Latin American music playing vibrantly in the background.

For further information click here.



Double Barrel Steakhouse, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Located in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, this steakhouse a carnivore’s dream. With large, perfectly cooked steaks and a wide selection of sides, this steakhouse offers deliciously classic steak dinner.

They also serve other options on the menu alongside vegetarian options, so if steak isn’t your thing there’s still plenty of tasty dishes to choose from.

For further information click here.



Cáscara, Hessle, East Yorkshire

This South American Bar and Grill serves deliciously cooked and tender steaks, which keeps customers flocking back again and again.

The staff are knowledgeable about the dishes they serve and are happy to help with any questions asked about the food, making sure you get the right steak which will suit you best and enjoy your meal there.

With their delicious steak, wide range of tasty sides and friendly customer service, it’s no surprise that customers return time after time.

For further information click here.



Stamfords Restaurant, Bar & Grill, Pocklington

Located in Pocklington, Stamfords Bar and Grill serves tasty steaks with a delicious and varied selection of sides.

Their restaurant is atmospheric, the food is delicious and they even have a dedicated wine and steak night, where you can get two steaks and a bottle of wine for an extremely reasonable price.

For further information click here.

