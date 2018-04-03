12 of the best beer gardens in Yorkshire

With Spring finally here, the weather should hopefully be on its way up and what better way to celebrate than with a nice relaxing drink in a scenic beer garden?

Yorkshire has an array of different beer gardens which provide the perfect place to meet friends and family or just enjoy a relaxing drink after work. These range from hidden, smaller beer gardens to larger gardens, some of which are tranquil in nature and some of which provide a more vibrant atmosphere.

Headrow House, Leeds, West Yorkshire

This popular spot is located on The Headrow in the heart of the city, and has a beer hall, restaurant and a roof terrace which hosts regular arts and music events.

The roof terrace may not be a traditional beer garden, but it still draws hundreds of customers in daily throughout the spring and summer period. If you work in the centre of Leeds and want to head to an atmospheric roof terrace to enjoy a relaxing drink after work, then Headrow House is a great place to go.

For further information click here





The Fleece Countryside Inn, Halifax, West Yorkshire

The Fleece Inn is located in Halifax, close to the the Calder Valley. Their tiled patio beer garden is modern, has plenty of seating and provides a splendid panorama of the local area.

They also have a wide selection of drinks, including beers from Ossett Brewery, so if you’re wanting to relax on a nice sunny day, take in the scenery and have a cold, refreshing drink, this is a great place to go.

For further information click here



The Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton, West Yorkshire

Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Mustard Pot boasts a large, well-presented beer garden which is great on a sunny day.

It even has a covered area just in case the temperamental British weather quickly turns to rain, meaning you can enjoy this beer garden whatever the weather.

For further information click here



Kelham Island Tavern, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This pub has a well-presented, scenic beer garden with an abundance of plants and flowers and is a great place to relax on a warm, sunny day.

Dogs are also welcome, providing they’re kept on leads, so if you’re out walking the dog and want to stop in for a drink, this is a great place to do so. If you’re lucky you might also catch a glimpse of the resident pub cat.

For more information click here



The University Arms, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

As the name suggests, this pub is located at the University of Sheffield and provides a great meeting place for students.

This real ale pub has a tiled bar, a conservatory and large, leafy beer garden, which is a favourite amongst its visitors. It has a patio area, well-kept lawn and secret garden vibe.

In the summer months it becomes a great place for barbecues and live music, so if you’re wanting to spend a long summer evening in a relaxing beer garden this is a great place to go.

For more information click here



Crown and Anchor, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Located on Barugh Lane in Barnsley, this cosy pub has a good sized beer garden, which is a great place to enjoy the spring and summer sun.

Not only is this beer garden spacious, but it has a welcoming, atmospheric vibe and offers scenic views.

For more information click here



The Horseshoe Inn, Levisham, North Yorkshire

This quaint pub is located in the small North Yorkshire village of Levisham and is also a B and B. It boasts a spacious beer garden filled with greenery and provides a great place to soak up the sun.

For more information click here







The Bay Horse, Hutton Rudby, North Yorkshire

This cosy countryside pub is located in the small village of Hutton Rudby, close to the Village Green. It boasts a somewhat hidden but beautifully well-presented beer garden, where you can enjoy a relaxing drink in the sunshine or even a tasty meal.

For more information click here



The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East, North Yorkshire

Located on Main Street in Gilling East, The Fairfax Arms boasts an idyllic beer garden. Situated next to a running stream, this peaceful beer garden is a great place to spend a spring or summer afternoon, as you are able to appreciate Yorkshire’s scenic nature whilst basking in the sunlight and enjoying a cool, refreshing drink.

For more information click here



The Ship Inn, Sewerby, East Yorkshire

This countryside pub is located in Levisham village, nestled within the tranquil North York Moors National Park.

The beer garden is to the rear of the pub and has fantastic views overlooking the North Sea. During the warmer months, the pub puts on different events in the garden, including live music.

They also usually hold an annual Beer and Musical Festival in August, which is definitely one to put in your diary.

For more information click here



Warton Arms, Beverley, East Yorkshire

Located in the Woodmansey area of East Yorkshire, this pub has a large beer garden which is a great place to relax in the sunshine.

It’s also child-friendly, so if you’re wanting a few hours out with the kids this pub caters for all ages and also occasionally provides children’s entertainment.

For more information click here



The Crown and Anchor, Tickton, East Yorkshire

Located on the edge of the town of Beverley and situated next to the bank of the River Hull, The Crown and Anchor boats a scenic beer garden. Their well-presented beer garden is a great spot to enjoy the summer days, allowing you to kick back and relax in the sunshine.

For more information click here

