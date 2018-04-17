Brand new Food and Drink Festival hits the seaside resort of Scarborough this May

Next month, a brand new Scarborough Food & Drink Festival will hit the seaside resort, offering people of all ages the change to engage with and enjoy the best of what Yorkshire’s food and drink scene has to offer.

This festival, in partnership with Scarborough Tec, will arrive on the Yorkshire Coast on May 12 - 13.

Scarborough's beach will provide the backdrop to the Food and Drink Festival, taking place in May

This vibrant festival will celebrate everything food and drink related and will last for 2 days, with a variety of different exhibitions, live cookery demonstrations and a variety of musical entertainment throughout the weekend.

There will also be a seafront kitchen which will be hosted by top chef Stephanie Moon and which will feature guest appearance from Michelin Star chefs, including Ollie Moore and James MacKenzie.

If you're passionate about food and drink this festival will provide the perfect place for you to stimulate your senses and explore the best of Yorkshire’s food and drink scene.

There will be live cookery demonstrations from local chefs, artisan food specialists who will be exhibiting tasty produce, a selection of traditional real ales to try and a variety of Pimms and cocktail bars.

This festival will also feature some of Yorkshire’s finest restaurants, who will be serving their most popular and signature dishes.

Debbie Raw, who featured on BBC2's programme about food and living from the 1900s-1950s, named ‘Further Back in Time for Dinner’, will also be at this festival in May.

Debbie now works at Malton Cookery School, helping her tutor to teach a wide range of different courses and skills, while always using the best of the local produce, and she will be part of this foodie festival in Scarborough, showcasing her cooking skills.

Host of the festival, Steph Moon, says "I'm very excited to be involved. It's a brand new event for Scarborough and it's free, so I'd encourage everyone to come along".

This event is free for all and encourages people of all ages to come along and experience this vibrant festival.

Opening times: Saturday: 10:00 - 21:00

Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00

For more information click here.

