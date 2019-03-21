How you can get a stall at Scarborough Food and Drink Festival

The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News have joined forces to create a first-class food and drink fair in Scarborough, and local restaurants and suppliers can sign up now for a stand at the two-day event.

The festival will feature live cookery demonstrations from Michelin-starred chefs, musical entertainment and phenomenal food and drink from local companies.

Entry to the public is free and businesses who want a stall can enquire through the website www.scarboroughfd.co.uk.

The festival will be held at the Open Air Theatre on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

Host Steph Moon said: “I’m thrilled to be coming back to Scarborough. The food festival last year was a fantastic event and the cookery theatre was full for all the sessions.

“We are looking forward to giving Scarborough a taste of local chefs cooking the best local produce.

“Scarborough is enjoying an exciting time when it comes to food with lots of great new restaurants popping up in the area.

“All these Scarborough chefs are wanting to get involved in this brilliant festival to showcase their fantastic work.”

Among the chefs who will be cooking at the Open Air Theatre on May 11 and 12 are James Mackenzie, owner of the Michelin-starred Pipe And Glass in East Yorkshire, and Ryan Osbourne from the Star In The Harbour in Whitby.

James said: “Having grown up in Filey I have always known how fortunate we are in Yorkshire to have such a varied larder of produce available on our doorstep, and the festival will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the passionate growers and producers within the region. The festival has a fantastic atmosphere and promises to be a great day out for the whole family”.

Also on the line-up are Martyn Hyde from the award-winning Eat Me Cafe in Scarborough and local seafood expert and ambassador Rob Green.

They will be joined by John Appleby from the Blue Lion at East Witton, Debbie Raw from Malton Cookery School and Jeremy Hollingworth, who owns Jeremy’s and used to work for Marco-Pierre White.

Rob Clark from Clark’s Restaurant and Luke Daniels, who is just about to start work as head chef at the Palm Court Hotel, will also be giving demonstrations.

Rob said: “As a Scarborough raised lad I am incredibly excited to be involved in the Scarborough Food Festival. The OAT attracts nationwide and global audiences and to be taking part in demonstrations and using Scarborough-grown ingredients will be fantastic.”