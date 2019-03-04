Wetherspoon's plan for roof terrace bar at Lord Rosebury pub in Scarborough is turned down

An ambitious plan to remove part of the roof of a Scarborough pub to create a terraced beer garden has been refused.

JD Wetherspoon Plc had applied to Scarborough Council to create a new second-floor bar as part of the proposals at the Lord Rosebery pub in Westborough.

As part of the plans, part of the roof at the front of the building would have been taken away to allow drinkers to enjoy a pint in the sun.

Wetherspoon's has had more success with plans to transform its Bridlington pub

The distinctive building, which dates back to the 1890s, lies within Scarborough Conservation Area and concerns about the visual impact the changes has led to Scarborough Council planning officers throwing out the application.

In his rejection notice, planning manager David Walker, says that there was no need to renegotiate changes with Wetherspoons as the objections were so fundamental and would require “significant” changes that refusal was the only option open to the council.

The Wetherspoon application said the new roof bar would be open until midnight.

It stated: “The beer garden on the roof will have an open roof, however, the natural design of the building with its tall brick walls and chimneys will form a walled enclosed to the beer garden, both hiding the beer garden from external views and with keeping noise contained.

“In addition to this, green walls, trees and planting will feature on the roof terrace which are all great [for] acoustic reductions.”

Scarborough Council’s environmental health team objected on the grounds that noise from the rood could disturb people in the area and Scarborough Civic Society was concerned about the loss of the building’s distinctive red-tiled roof.

The council’s heritage officer also objected, stating that if the change was allowed it would damage the architectural significance of the building.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service