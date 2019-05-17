All you need to know about episode one of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard

We give you all the details about episode one of series two of the fly-on-the-wall documentary about the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

What is it? The return of the popular documentary following the team behind the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Pocket Engine in action.

What channel is it on and what time does it start? Channel 5, Friday (May 17) at 8pm.

How many episodes are there? Six.

Read more: This is when The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard returns for its second series

What happens this week? A summer heatwave brings record numbers to the railway in peak season. Joy turns to despair when it looks like the railway will be prevented from running its iconic steam engines.

Why's that? The machines’ sparks and hot coals are a lethal combination for the line, which runs through a tinder-dry national park.

What can they do? The peak season is when the NYMR make most of their money, and they simply cannot afford to stop. Through a series of expensive preventative measures—including hiring in a couple of heritage diesel trains and having a makeshift fire truck follow every engine— boss Chris manages to hold off this Sword of Damocles and keep the steam running.

What about elsewhere? The engine shed is also busy trying to get star locomotive Eric steaming again. Its progress back into traffic is not a smooth one—on its first run out ofthe shed, it runs brilliantly, except that the brakes don’t work. Not ideal on a machine that weighs more than 100 tonnes.

Can I stream it? The show will be available on demand from My5 after the programme airs.