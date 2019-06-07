Beverley Musical Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz at Hull New Theatre for week-long run

With lavish sets, designer costumes, a glorious, enthusiastic young cast – including an adorable dog – and a team of munchkins, The Wizard of Oz has earned itself a cult following.

Now Beverley Musical Theatre presents this family favourite at Hull New Theatre, offering the chance to take audiences on a wonderful journey along the yellow brick road to the mystical Emerald City.

With sing-a-long tunes including; Somewhere Over The Rainbow, (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead), If I Only Had A Brain, If I Only Had A Heart, If I Only Had The Nerve , We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road), The Jitterbug, and The Merry Old Land of Oz this is a magical story not to be missed.

Come along and be enchanted by Glinda our ‘Good Fairy from the East’ and join in the pantomime boos for the Wicked Witch of the West, whilst Dorothy, along with Toto and her friends the Tinman, Scarecrow and Lion, search for their own wishes.

Following last year’s highly acclaimed and hugely successful production of Legally Blonde by Beverley Musical Theatre, the same production team is working together again for this spectacular glimpse into Munchkinland and the land of Oz.

Beverley Musical Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz is at Hull New Theatre from Tuesday June 18 to Saturday June 22.

Performances are at 7.30pm from Tuesday to Friday and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Book at the Hull City Hall box office http://www.hulltheatres.co.uk call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.