Bloody marvellous Circus of Horrors returns to Pavilion

This spring Circus of Horrors returns to Whitby with an amazing new amalgamation of acts on Friday May 31.

Driven by the sound of Rock N’ Roll, this is the show that will have you sat on the edge of your seat (when not falling off it with laughter)!

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of ‘Britain's Got Talent’ is now a West End & world-wide hit! Taking you on a rock n' roller coaster ride of amazing & bizarre acts, it’s a circus like no other!

Each year the Circus of Horrors undertakes a huge UK theatre tour. In addition to festivals they perform throughout the world including locations such as Japan, Germany and were the first UK Circus perform in Russia.

With an astounding 10 nights in London's O2, this is not the first time that the Circus of Horrors has created history; it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain's Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London's West End for more than 100 years.

Tickets are available from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk .

