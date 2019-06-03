Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith head to Rooms for one-off gig

A duo who have been acclaimed by Rolling Stone magazine will bring their talents to the Milton Rooms in Malton on Tuesday June 11.

Singer-songwriters Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith met in London 30 years ago and they spent four days writing songs together. The results

secured them a record deal and a short while later they found themselves in Austin, Texas, recording the album Evidence.

The album received rave reviews and featured in the Rolling Stone 500 greatest albums book.

Both Darden and Boo have continuing successful solo careers, but Evidence remains a favourite. Last year they played a couple of shows in Scotland and England and were amazed and delighted to play to sell-out audiences who knew every word.

To celebrate this magical collaboration, which has resulted in a lifelong friendship, Darden and Boo have embarked on a tour of the UK which

includes a stop off at the Milton Rooms on Tuesday, June 11.

Tickets are available online from www.themiltonrooms.com/events or the box office on (01653) 696240.