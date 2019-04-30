Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith team up for tour - including Ryedale date

To celebrate a magical musical collaboration that has resulted in a life-long friendship between acclaimed singers Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith, the pair will be playing a handful of shows in the UK this summer including a gig in Ryedale.

Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith met 30 years ago, introduced by a publisher they wrote songs together for four days in London.

The results secured them a record deal with Ensign Records and a short while later they found themselves in Austin, Texas recording the album Evidence.

The album is a potent mix of Americana and Ukana and received rave reviews, among them an inclusion in the Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Albums book.

Boo and Darden will be joined by guest musicians Sonny Landreth, Syd Straw and Reece Wynans.

Boo Hewerdine said: “Darden and I are so excited to take our collaborative album on tour across the UK this May and June. This partnership holds a special place in both our hearts and to team up and take it on the road, is just fantastic. We look forward to seeing lots of people come out and enjoy our Americana sound.”

Both Darden and Boo have continued successful solo careers, but Evidence remains a favourite. Last year they played a handful of shows in Scotland and England and were amazed and delighted to play to sell out audiences who knew every word. The duo is looking forward to continuing the trend this summer.

They are at the Milton Rooms, Malton, on Tuesday June 11 at 8pm

Tickets: 01653 696240 or on line here