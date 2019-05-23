Bridlington Spa reveals Didi Conn from Grease as the star of this year's pantomime

Didi Conn, who played Frenchy in Grease, is swapping musicals for pantomime when she arrives in Bridlington later this year.

The Spa has announced that she will star as the Fairy Godmother in this year’s production of Cinderella.

Didi Conn as Frenchy in Grease

Known worldwide as the Beauty School Dropout, Didi burst on to screens as the Pink Lady, with even pinker hair, in the iconic 1978 movie musical Grease.

Having continued an illustrious stage and screen career, Didi was most recently seen on UK TV screens as a contestant on ITV’s hugely popular Dancing on Ice. At the age of 67, Didi was the oldest competitor in the show’s history.

Alongside her partner, professional ice skater Łukasz Różycki, she made it to week four of the competition impressing the judges and viewers alike with her infectious personality.

Now, Didi will be making her pantomime debut as Cinderella’s magical Fairy Godmother as she swaps her hometown of New York for Bridlington.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I am delighted to be bringing the magnificent Didi to Bridlington this Christmas. With her vivacious charm and exceptional talent, audiences will be hand-jiving into the New Year!”

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa said: “I believe that announcing an unexpected star name is name of the game in regional pantomime. I suspect people are reacting to this announcement with the words, ‘Frenchy from Grease? In Bridlington?’ And knowing that’s being said brings me real joy.

“Once I knew that she was coming, I showed her picture to a few people of different ages and every single one recognised her – such is the appeal of the 1978 film and her time on Dancing on Ice.

“All I can say for our Cinderella is that I hope she listens to the Fairy Godmother’s advice better than Frenchy did her guardian angel in the Beauty School Dropout number. If she doesn’t then she might not be going to a ball any time soon.”

Cinderella runs at Bridlington Spa from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, January 5.