Casting announced for Stephen Joseph Theatre's Christmas Show Treasure Island

A cast of five will bring a new adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island to the stage at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas.

Rehearsals starts next week for the show, which has been adapted by Nick Lane from the original book and promises songs, swords, talking vegetables, and a giant mechanical crab... called Susan.

The cast – Alice Blundell, Niall Ransome, Ben Tolley, Marcquelle Ward and Scarlet Wilderink – will be directed by Erin Carter.

“Anyone who’s seen one of Nick’s brilliantly bonkers Christmas shows at the Stephen Joseph – Pinocchio, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol or Alice in Wonderland – will know that he knows how reinvent a classic for Christmas, and this year will be no different.”

Treasure Island will also feature original music and songs from Olivier Award-winning composer Simon Slater.

Treasure Island is sponsored by Boyes.

Treasure Island can be seen in the Round on various dates from Thursday December 5 to Saturday December 29.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com