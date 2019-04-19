Catch Goodnight Mister Tom on stage this Easter

Whitby Amaterur Dramatic Society is bringing Goodnight Mr Tom to the stage this week.

Goodnight Mister Tom is a tale of two broken souls at very different ends of the age scale that celebrates the value of love and proves that friendship knows no barriers.

Set during the dark and dangerous build-up to the Second World War, Goodnight Mister Tom follows sad young William Beech, who is evacuated to the idyllic English countryside and builds a remarkable and moving friendship with the elderly recluse Tom Oakley.

All seems perfect until William is devastatingly summoned by his mother back to London.

The book was made into a TV film starring the late John Thaw as Mr Tom

It is directed by: Katrina Stead.

Performances are:

Saturday 20 April: 7.30pm

Sunday 21 April: 2pm

Monday 22 April: 7.30pm

Tuesday 23 April: 7.30pm

Tickets: £8, £7 (Under 14s) plus booking fee

Book on 01947 458899 or on line here