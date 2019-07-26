Celebration of Elvis - Memphis by the Moors - comes to Scarborough Spa

Hundreds of Elvis fans will once again descend on Scarborough Spa next month to celebrate the life of Elvis Presley.

The 14- hour event on Friday August 16 is hosted by the Elvis Fan Club Scarborough and will mark the 42nd year since the passing of the 'King of Rock n Roll'.

There will be movie screenings, memorabilia showcases, talks, performances by leading Elvis tributes and the day will be rounded off with an Elvis discotheque until the early hours of Saturday.

Performing on the day will be the 2017 European Elvis Masters Champion, Lewis Hill whose Elvis tribute show focuses on the 50s Early Elvis years.

Lewis has perfected the sound of Elvis having been performing from the early age of eight years old and after more than 20 years of studying the late great performer has become of the UK’s finest tributes to ‘the king’ complete with the moves and showmanship.

The evening will also see a performance from Steve Halliday, an inductee into the International Elvis Tribute Hall of Fame.

Steve has performed his tribute all over world and has appeared on many TV shows including the final Of BBC 1's World's Greatest Elvis and ITV1s Stars In Their Eyes Elvis Special.

Also on show will be exhibits showcasing original concert memorabilia and genuine Elvis owned items from Las Vegas and Memphis, with the earliest exhibits dating back to 1956, the year it all began for a young 21 year old Elvis.

Elvis fans will also be welcomed by Cassandra Helen Fisher: the Official UK Priscilla Presley Tribute.

Advanced Tickets for the event dubbed Memphis By The Moors can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk