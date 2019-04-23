Chamber music concert announced for St Oswald's

The second concert in the chamber music series takes place in St Oswald’s Church, Lythe at 7pm on Saturday May 4.

It features the Moorland Winds.

This local ensemble comprises Helen Mitchell playing flute and piccolo, Steve Norval on oboe and cor anglais, Julie Alder on clarinet, James Lloyd on french horn and June Emerson on bassoon. They will be playing a wide range of music from the 18th century up to the present day.

So there’s sure to be something for everyone.Wind players cannot play non-stop without getting their breath back, so Andrew Carter, until recently the head of English at Ampleforth College, will break up the programme with some poetry and prose readings.

Entry costs £6, and there will be refreshments available at the interval.

There is plenty of free parking in the field beside the church.

Pay on door