Change of date for Meat Loaf story at Scarborough Spa - plus more tickets up for grabs

Due to the change of the May Day Bank Holiday next year, the performance of Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story at Scarborough Spa next year has been moved.

The show will now be performed on Good Friday, Friday 10 April and due to huge demand the performance has now been upgraded to the Grand Hall.

Jo Ager, Scarborough Spa’s general manager said: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the move of date, the show has proven popular and we hope moving the date to another bank holiday will mean that more people can see this truly brilliant show.’

After 2,000 performances, over a million tickets sold worldwide Steve Steinman is now in his 28th year of performing Meat Loaf’s incredible back catalogue.

Alongside an incredible live band, Steve has pulled out all the stops to bring you this all new hit show which features over 25 of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

Anyone who can’t make the new date, can gain a refund from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888