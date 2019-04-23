Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley plays intimate gig at Pavilion - date and ticket info

Cockney Rebel leader Steve Harley will bring his acoustic trio to Whitby Pavilion for an intimate gig in September

The singer and guitarist has spent nearly 40 years touring the world, and the show at Whitby Pavilion’s Theatre on Saturday September 21 will see him joined by Cockney Rebel bandmates Barry Wickens, violin and guitar, and James Lascelles, piano and percussion.

Harley has a number of hits to his name, including Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Here Comes The Sun and Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), which is one of the most played records in British broadcasting.

Harley said: “Playing live is the biggest thrill there is. Every night is different. Every audience and every town have their own personality, and I am a relentless explorer. I love it more now than ever. I cannot imagine stopping it. It’s what I do, play and sing.”

The set will be built around tracks from any of Harley’s 13 original albums and will include all-time favourites, together with more recent tracks from albums The Quality Of Mercy and Stranger Comes To Town.

“Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second,” Harley added.

Tickets for Steve Harley Acoustic Trio are available now via Whitby Pavilion’s box office (01947) 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk