Could you be Snow White - professional panto is looking for its star - how to audition

Three Bears Productions has launched a search for a leading girl in this year’s production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Opera House, York.

It is on the lookout for a female aged 18 or over who lives in the area.

The new Snow White must be available from December 2 until January 4.

This is a contracted paid role.

If you think you have a glorious singing voice and can act, dance and want to be considered for this role please send your CV and photograph to: Chris Moreno, Moat Farm, Norwell Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, NG23 6NG

or email: cdm@chrismoreno.co.uk before Friday May 3.