Countdown to Kylie: Australian superstar 'can't wait' to see fans at Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue is just as excited to make her first visit to Scarborough as are her fans who have some of the hottest gig tickets in town.

Earlier today the international pop star tweeted that she was on her way to the Yorkshire Coast for her debut performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

In her status she said: "Scarborough! I’m on my way Can’t wait to see you tonight!"

It was announced in November that Kylie was the first headline performer for summer 2019 at the UK's largest open-air arena.

She will perform to 8,000 people in her sold-out headline show on tonight (August 1).

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "It is the fastest selling show ever since we took over three years ago. It sold out in a matter of seconds!"

He added that Kylie is excited to make her first visit to the town tonight.