Dancers from Scarborough performance academy Hattons take their annual show to the YMCA stage

Hatton School Of Performing Arts’ annual school show Hooked On Musicals hits the stage this week.

A programme of West End and Broadway magic runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, from Thursday May 3 to Sunday May 5.

Pupils of all ages and abilities from Hattons take part in the annual show; starting with Mini Movers – aged 18 months and above – all the way up to the adult singing group The Hattones.

Beginner classes right through to successful show teams will all take to the stage.

“Hooked On Musicals has something for everyone and will feature an eclectic mix of musical theatre genres,” said academy principal Julie Hatton.

It includes ‘golden age’ musicals with songs from Oklahoma and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers; Broadway classics, rock and contemporary musicals; and increasingly popular

Jukebox musicals featuring numbers from Tina Turner, Donna Summer and Gloria Estefan.

“Prepare to be wowed as our talented performers show you how to ‘burlesque’ and rock along to numbers from We Will Rock You, Bat Out Of Hell and Jesus Christ Superstar,” said Julie.

“Let your heart-strings be pulled with musical theatre pieces from contemporary musicals Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen and get ready for a one-of-a-kind history lesson with the Ex-Wives of King Henry VIII from the new hit musical Six.

“We guarantee you will leave the theatre feeling uplifted and thoroughly entertained,” she said.

Hooked on Musicals will be the final performance with Hattons for three of its senior dancers who have all gained places at prestigious stage schools for September.

Hooked On Musicals will be presented at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4 at 7.30pm and Sunday May 5 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available in person at the YMCA Theatre box office, by telephone: 01723 506750 or online from http://tiny.cc/ymcatheatre