David, from Whitby, competing to be Great British Bake Off champion in tonight's final

A man who grew up in Whitby is one of the three contestants who will appear on TV this evening fighting to become this year's winner of the Great British Bake Off.

David Atherton, an international health adviser who now lives in London, has been a strong contender throughout the Channel 4 programme's tenth series.

He went through to this week's final along with last week's star baker Alice, and Steph, after Rosie was sent home in the semi-finals.

David was first inspired to bake by his mum Julie, who still lives in Whitby with his dad Richard and was an avid baker when David was growing up.

His interest in baking - he has watched the show since it began - grew after a work trip to Malawi, where he learned to build an oven out of an oil drum and invented a cake that could steam over a village fire.

His home town has inspired several bakes including a Whitby fish pie during pastry week.

The GBBO final will air at 8pm on Channel 4 tonight.