DJ duo to play main stage at Staxtonbury this weekend

A DJ duo are set to become the first dance act to perform on the main stage at Staxtonbury when they play the festival this weekend.

Staxtonbury Festival runs from Thursday July 4 to Sunday July 7.

Acts on the farm before the 2015 festival. PIC: Richard Ponter

Now in its eleventh year, this year’s festival is expected to attract over 5,000 people.

Ryan Swain, and Callum Russell, both from Malton, will take to the stage on Saturday.

Their set will feature their own music alongside well-known clubland classics to get the crowd dancing.

The pair have both previously been nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards, which celebrate achievements across the county.

Both established DJs in their own right, they have joined forces to collaborate and record an EP and have already released new single Funhouse on Spotify.

Ryan, who has been performing for over 10 years, said: “It’s a pleasure to work and make music with Callum.

“He is a real upcoming talent and I thrive off his positive energy, outlook and enthusiasm for DJing”

Ryan will also act as a guest presenter on the main stage from 5pm on Saturday.

The pair perform at 7pm.

More information about Staxtonbury Festival can be found on their website.