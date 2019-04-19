Dolly Parton's smash hit musical 9 to 5 comes to Scarborough stage

Dolly Parton’s smash hit musical 9 to 5 The Musical hits the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, from May 28 to June 1.

Presented by Scarborough Musicals the show, which is running in London’s West End, features a cast oflocals and features the hit song 9 to 5.

Based on the 1980s famous cult film, 9 to 5 The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick and the Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score is written by one of the biggest country and western star in the world, Dolly Parton.

This hilarious, fun and feisty show is the ultimate tale of girl power. When Violet, Doralee and Judy are pushed to the limit by their lazy, lying, sexist boss, they decide the best plan is to kidnap him, and take over the office.

But will they be able to prove their boss has been cooking the books before his wife returns, the office snitch finds out and the CEO turns up?



The show is directed by professional musical theatre actor and musical director Alex Weatherhill.

Alex, who is best known for his work in the West End as Mary Sunshine in Chicago, and in Sasha Regan’s All Male Gilbert and Sullivan productions, is delighted to back with Scarborough Musicals.

Now living locally, Alex runs the choir Coastal Voices in Bridlington, while finding time to arrange music for the Voice finalists Belle Voci and perform professionally in musical theatre roles around the UK.

Alex said: “I love this piece. Although the film may be 40 years old, misogyny in the workplace and gender equality is a battle still being fought.

"Somehow Resnick and Parton have managed to tackle a difficult subject in a way that makes you laugh out loud! It’s an extremely funny script and a bright, sassy score full of hit numbers. It was a ’no brainer’ for me to come on board and if the audience laughs half as much as I have during rehearsals their sides will ache by the interval.”

Playing the part of Doralee, made famous by Dolly Parton herself, is Scarborough’s own Katie Doubtfire. A regular performer in shows at the YMCA, the part is local girl Katie’s dream role.



“I’m absolutely over the moon to be playing the Dolly Parton role of Doralee for Scarborough Musicals - it really is a dream come true," she said.

The show is so funny, we are all crying with laughter in rehearsals. I really like the female empowerment message, it shows the struggles that women go through as well as them ‘taking care of business’”

Other cast members include; Natalie Jackson as Judy, Georgie Samuels as Violet, Jonathan Jeeves as Franklin Hart Jnr, Mike Seals-Law as Joe and Amanda Bond as office snitch Roz.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or at www.ymcascarborough.uk