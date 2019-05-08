Down-paws fail to stop training club dog show

The Scarborough All Breeds Dog Training Club recently held its annual Fun Dog Show at St Luke’s Church.

Despite some heavy down pours throughout the afternoon, the show was a great success.

Stands at the event included The Dogs Trust, Friends of Falsgrave, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, Ken Capps Walking Sticks, Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare, Rydale Dog Rescue, plus June’s Homemade Produce, Tombola, and Bric-a-Brac.

Meanwhile, hot and cold refreshments were served from the hall kitchen by Wendy and Lucy.

A spokesman for the training club said: “We want to thank our judges The Reverend Lynn Hellmuth and Trevor Teasdale, their assistant Jill Thompson and our steward Jackie Town, for braving the weather and judging so diligently.

“Thank you to all our volunteers who gave up their Saturday to help make the event run so smoothly.

“If anyone would like photos from the afternoon please contact the club on our email address scardogclub72@yahoo.com and we will send them via your email.”

The winners are as follows:-

Prettiest Bitch: 1st Daisy with Will Grey-Nicholson, 2nd Heidi with Sheila Frost, 3rd Bambi with Carli Turner, 4th Skye with Terri Saltmer.

Handsomest Dog. 1st Eddie with Diane Clark, 2nd Freddie with Laurence Clarkson, 3rd Teddy with Alison Kirby, 4th Jonny with Karl Burnett.

Best Buddies: Children 12 and under. 1st Pixie with Ruth Freer, 2nd Blue with Logan Gardner, 3rd Rigby with Lottie Bland, 4th Tara with Fleur Taylor.

Best Mover: 1st Freya with Ann Gaskin. 2nd Troy with Rob Robson, 3rd Rigby with Lottie Bland, 4th May with Fleur Taylor.

Best Golden Oldie, Dogs 7 years and over: 1st Ruby with Rachel Freer, 2nd Molly with Josh Rigg, 3rd Mocha with Paddy Bateson, 4th Chip with Leon McCall.

Best Biscuit Catcher: 1st Todd with Rachel Freer, 2nd Alfie with Margaret Wells, 3rd Tilly with Jessica Wells.

Best Recall with sit in front: 1st Mocha with Paddy Bateson, 2nd Maisie with Rachel Freer, 3rd Tilly with Jessica Wells.

Best Retrieve: 1st daisy with Alison Kirby, 2nd Pixie with Ruth Freer. 4th= Ralph with Kim Bell and Charlie with Judith Tigani.

Best in Show winner: Daisy with Will Grey-Nicholson. The runner-up was Mocha with Paddy Bateson.

Call June on 01723 362484 or Morag on 01723 870838 to find out more about the training club.