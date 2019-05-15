Eden Camp set to host Royal Signals Association reunion

Eden Camp Museum will be the venue for a very special reunion this Sunday (May 19) when it plays host to the official north of England gathering and reunion of the Royal Signals Association.

The event will bring both former and serving members of the Corps together to remember and pay tribute to comrades and friends.

As well as veteran members taking part in a parade and service of remembrance, the national Royal Signals Association Standard Bearer competition will take place in the morning, and two serving Signals Regiments (2 Sigs Regt and 50 Sqn) will be on site demonstrating the modern communications equipment that the British Army uses now so that veteran members can compare it to that which they may have used over the last 75 years.

The Royal Signals Band will also be performing during the course of the day.

The event starts at 10am and entry will be free to members of the Royal Signals Association, serving members of the Corps of Signals, their wives, husbands, carers and chaperones.

The parade and Service of Remembrance will take place at 2pm.

Nick Hill, museum manager, said: “Up until last year, the only official annual reunion for the Royal Signals Association always took place at Corps HQ, Blandford Camp, Dorset.

“However many Signals veterans based in the North of England and Scotland were finding it increasingly difficult to travel all the way down to Dorset, so three years ago a small group of veteran Signallers, predominantly from the South and West Yorkshire area approached us to see if we would be willing to host a reunion.

“We said yes, and over the last three years, and in conjunction with the those members, we have developed the event to the point where this year it is now recognised by the Royal Corps of Signals HQ as the alternative official reunion to their event, something that we are very proud of.”

For more information please contact Eden Camp on 01653 697777 or admin@edencamp.co.uk.

The museum will be open as normal to the general public from 10am to 5pm on the day.