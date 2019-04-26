EDIFICE Dance Theatre presents Salomé at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hybrid dance theatre company EDIFICE presents a work of dark theatre with captivating live music performed by Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

A twisted, dark story of rejection, religion, lust and death, Salomé is based on the themes and characters of Oscar Wilde’s play of the same name.

This sensual dance theatre experience is led by choreographer/dancer team Carmine De Amicis and Harriet Waghorn. Together they have developed an original and beautiful hybrid of Latin, ballroom and contemporary dance. This rich dance vocabulary will be performed by three dancers and accompanied by five live musicians from Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra.

With an original score by Phillip O'Meara, Salomé takes the audience on an extraordinary and dark journey where music and dance bring to life the characters and themes of Wilde’s tragedy.

EDIFICE Dance Theatre is a UK-based company that explores a hybrid approach to partnerwork using contact improvisation and ballroom. Since its debut it has performed sell-out nights of Blood Wedding, ‘til Death Do Us... and Tenome – Eyes on Hand. Since 2016 Edifice has taken its performances and teachings internationally to Madrid, Berlin, Italy, Canada and throughout the UK.

As well as live theatre EDIFICE has produced/featured in/choreographed five short works for dance on film. One of the leading interests throughout these films is the connection between architecture and movement. Their first film edifice now has over eight million views worldwide.

Salomé can be seen in the Round on Friday May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com