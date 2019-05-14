Family concert features music from ET, Star Wars and other space movie themes - how to get tickets

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra boldly returns to Bridlington Spa with It Came From Outer Space on Sunday July 21 at 3pm.

Boldly go where no one has gone before and explore galaxies far, far away with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! In this out-of-this-world concert for the whole family, full of music inspired by space, introduce children to Debussy’s serene Clair de Lune, ride along with ET and enjoy selections from Star Wars and Apollo 13, plus much more!

Back in Bridlington by popular demand, this will be a rare opportunity to enjoy the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This fun and accessible concert will feature a range of pieces and interactive activities introduced by international composer and presenter Tim Steiner.

Community arts officer June Mitchell said : “Be prepared to sing along, get moving and help the orchestra perform stellar pieces of orchestral repertoire that are out of this world.”

Tickets are available now: Adults £19.50, Concessions £17, Children £5.

On the previous day Saturday 20 July, from 2pm to 4pm, join musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and East Riding Music Hub for a fun, family workshop devising brand new pieces of music on the theme of Outer Space.

In preparation for the family concert at Bridlington Spa the following day, this short workshop will give participants the chance to try out instruments, meet members of the orchestra and create their very own pieces of music.

No prior musical experience is required and instruments will be provided, but participants already playing an instrument are invited to bring these along.

Recommended for ages eight years and over and their families.

Workshop tickets cost £3.

All tickets available from Bridlington Spa box office: 01262 678258 or bridspa.com