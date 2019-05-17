Filey Steampunk returns this weekend with tea duelling, tanks and live music

The third Filey Steampunk weekend is set for live music, tea duelling and street entertainment.

The Steampunk Filey Group has organised the event to attract visitors to the town this weekend, May 17-19.

Dr Pritchard The Poisoning Adulterer will be performing a Local History Talk at 10.30am at the Bandstand on Saturday.

Alan Cassady-Bishop, chairman of the non-profit group, said: “Our objectives are to provide an attraction for visitors to the town, to promote the enthusiasts and genre of steampunk and to entertain even non-enthusiasts as steampunk is a very visual medium.”

As the event will be held around the town many local firms are taking part by providing facilities and venues for music, competitions and entertainment for the event.

There will be a variety of entertainment for everyone to enjoy – whether an “enthusiast” or not!

Over the three-day event, there will be a number of music acts performing including Ants Trepreneur, at a variety of locations, and Professor Elemental, Madam Misfit and Ellie Etiole’s Burlesque in the Cabaret of Curiosities.

Steampunk Filey 2018.

Other highlights include a trading emporium and food court in the Evron Centre on Saturday and Sunday, Dr Pritchard The Poisoning Adulterer Local History Talk on Saturday morning, and tea duelling on Sunday afternoon.

Tea duelling is explained as “enabling people of any generation, gender or inclination to settle any differences in a non-violent manner but with decisive result, using nerve, skill, judgement and experience.”

As part of the Steampunk Weekend, tanks will be running on Filey beach for the second year in a row and will be doing passenger rides on Saturday and Sunday.

The Star public house, in Mitford Street, will be an informal meeting point from Friday evening onwards, with information leaflets and volunteers on hand to help.

Tanks will be running on Filey beach for the second year in a row

For more information visit www.steampunkfiley.com