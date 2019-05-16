Get Creative with WI group

Helmsley WI is encouraging people to Get Creative at a special event held at the town’s library this week.

Today (Thursday, May 16), tomorrow (Friday, May 17) and Saturday (May 18), the Get Creative Festival will be encouraging visitors and residents alike to drop in and see craft demonstrations – and try them out for themselves.

Each session will introduce a different craft, including block printed cards, Dorset buttons, mini fabric wreaths, Japanese style fabric balls, origami, and paper folded gift boxes.

The sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm, and on Saturday there’s a session at 10.30am-12.30pm.

Visitors will also be encouraged to add a few stitches to Helmsley WI’s fun, medieval style embroidered panel and put their name on the list of contributors.

Jeanne Brown, who chairs the Helmsley Community Library Steering Group and trustees, working with other volunteers, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Get Creative Festival, and would love to welcome as many people to it as possible. There’ll be lots going on, so even if you come along to one session, you can come along to the next and be doing something completely different.

“We also can’t wait to see the finished embroidered panel. It will be lovely for all of our community to contribute to something so creative and beautiful.”