Here's what we can expect from new BBC One series Gentleman Jack

After an exciting build up over the last few months, the latest TV drama to be filmed in Calderdale, Gentleman Jack, will soon hit our screens.

But what can we expect from the series?

The eight part programme will follow the life of Anne Lister, a 19th century landowner known for her detailed diaries and passionate relationships with women.

The show begins in 1832. Returning after years of exotic travel and social climbing, Anne determines to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in Halifax.

To do this she must re-open her coal mines and marry well. But the charismatic and single-minded landowner has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a seriously wealthy woman.

Gentleman Jack is an unlikely love story, set in the complex, changing world of Halifax. Throughout the episodes the drama explores Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down. At its heart is Anne’s relationship with her would-be wife, Ann Walker.

As well as starring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, the series also features Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, Timothy West as Jeremy Lister, Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister and Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, as well as a whole host of other talented actors.

The first episode of Gentleman Jack will appear on our screens on BBC One, Sunday, May 19 at 9pm.

The series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

