Intriguing combo of trumpeter Mark Chandler and sax player Dan Brunskill play jazz club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes an intriguing front line, top trumpet/flugelhorn player Mark Chandler and rising star saxophonist Dan Brunskill on Wednesday June 19.

Mark has played with some of the biggest names in jazz and popular music in a career spanning more than 40 years, includin Elvin Jones, Barbara Streisand, Cleo Laine and Shirley Bassey.

Dan was a semi-finalist in the 2016 BBC Young Jazz Musician of The Year Competition and has toured with the hip-hop big band Abstract Orchestra made up of some of the UK’s leading session players.

Mark and Dan both started out playing with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, a testament to the continued vitality of the institution which since 1965 has provided an opportunity for young musicians to perform big band jazz in major concert halls.

Dan and Mark are accompanied by the Mike Gordon Trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45.

Admission £5.