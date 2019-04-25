James Bond girl and horror film star Caroline Munro to appear at Whitby goth festival this weekend

Caroline Munro who is known by many for her role in the James Bond classic ‘The Spy Who

Loved Me’ will be appearing at Tomorrows Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavilion this Sunday

Caroline Munro in a hammer horror movie.

(April 28).

Caroline will be talking about her work on classic Hammer Horror Films such as Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter, Dracula AD 17972 and will be joined by fellow stars Valerie Leon, Martine Beswick and Pauline Peart.

Caroline, Valerie, Martine and Pauline, who brought a unique gothic glamour to the horror

film genre, will be showing clips from their classic horror films and providing fans with

anecdotes and a behind the scenes view of what it was like working on some of the best-

known horror films of the era.

As part of this event which is billed as Hammer Glamour – Women of Horror & The Secrets of

Dracula, Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker and best-selling author, will also be presenting his unique insight into the legend of Dracula.

The event will be at 1pm-4pm on Sunday with a meet and greet and opportunity for signings

before and after, as well as an additional signings session in the Pavilion foyer this Saturday, from 11am-1pm.

April’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival also hosts a weekend of bands with alternative rockers

Pop Will Eat Itself headlining tomorrow (Fri) while New Model Army will headline the Saturday night.

Other bands playing include Chameleons Vox, Christine Plays Viola, Terminal Gods,

Mercury’s Antennae, Saigon Blue Rain and Sweet Ermengarde.

There will be film screenings of horror classics in the Pavilion Theatre across the weekend, along with three days of alternative markets with free entry.

