Jason Donovan to bring 2020 tour to Scarborough Spa - here's how to get tickets

Jason Donovan is bringing his first music concert tour in four years to Scarborough Spa in 2020.

The Even More Good Reasons UK Tour will call in on Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday 3 October 2020.

Jason came into the limelight in the late 80s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series, Neighbours and throughout the late 80s he had several hits and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best selling album of 1989.

His hits included Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You (with Kylie Minogue), Any Dream Will Do, Sealed With A Kiss, When You Come Back to Me, Everyday, Nothing Can Divide Us and many more.

Since then, he has rarely been away from stage or screen. Jason’s record breaking run in Joseph in the early 90s preceded The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla and The Sound of Music and Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds.

Jason recently worked on his first theatre producing project, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and spent the summer back at the London Palladium as Pharaoh in the sold out Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tickets go on sale from The Spa Box Office (01723) 821888 or click here on Monday (Sep 30) at 9am.