Jazz-rock quintet Artephis to play Scarborough club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back Manchester-based contemporary jazz-rock quintet Artephis to the club at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday May 8.

Since forming in 2014 Artephis have been committed to taking the progressive energy of late ‘60s/early ‘70s Miles Davis on to the contemporary plane of Christian Scott, Butcher Brown and Brian Blade and the Fellowship.

Their music reflects the musicians’ backgrounds in Afrobeat, contemporary classical, funk and hip-hop settings, immersing the listener in a sound-space of imaginative textures, explosive and sensitive grooves and spirited melodies.

Their debut album, All Change No Change, was released in June 2017 with an accompanying UK tour and aired on Radio 2 by Jamie Cullum.

The band is part of Jazz North’s Northern Line Project.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £5. Pay on door