John Godber comedy Gym and Tonic on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new production of John Godber’s 1996 play Gym & Tonic comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The John Godber Company/Theatre Royal Wakefield show can be seen at the Stephen Joseph from Monday October 14 to Saturday October 19.

Scardale Hall Health Farm has the best staff in Europe, happy to pamper you, massage you and put you through your paces. But when Don and Shirley arrive to fix their failing marriage, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma. When the sanctuary is broken, it’s not only the clients who need to lay back and relax.

From the writer of Scary Bikers, Teechers, Up ‘n’ Under and Bouncers, Gym & Tonic is a laugh-out-loud comedy about trying to find a moment of calm in these challenging times.

The cast comprises Robert Angell, Stephanie Hackett , Peter McMillan and Jacqueline Naylor.



John Godber, who also directs, said: “I’m excited to be bringing this play back at a time where wellness and mental health, particularly men’s, are of such societal importance.

"It will be a truly hilarious comedy, but also an honest commentary on the state of our times.”

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com