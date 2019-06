World-famous musician Julian Lloyd Webber and his wife Jiaxin, an acclaimed cellist, played to a crowd of more than 300 people at the Wesley Centre in Malton.

He hosted an evening of music and conversation and signed CDs afterwards.

World-famous musician Julian Lloyd Webber signs CDs at the Wesley Centre. Picture by David Harrison.

The centre’s next concert sees popular singer Lesley Garrett perform on Friday, July 5.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk to buy tickets for this event.