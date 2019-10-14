Julie Hatton's students to shine on stage at Scarborough YMCA Theatre

After an absence of nine years Hatton School of Performing Arts’ show Teams show returns to the stage.

Called Applause, it is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, this weekend.

The performing arts school is known for high-quality entertainment throughout the year in Scarborough and beyond, with the show team classes being a key part in all performances.

Show team classes are open to any of their pupils who attend several different technique-based classes throughout the week.

The younger show team classes take part in three major productions a year, with the older classes taking part in a five.

Alongside these productions they also perform at numerous competitions and displays. Performing is crucial in creating performers who go on to work in the performing arts industry and is a key reason for why Hatton school of Performing Arts has seen more than 100 students move on to performing arts careers.

Applause is a showcase of the show teams’ talent.

The production has a mix of dance styles and music, ranging from the Blue Danube Waltz through to a six-minute dance medley featuring the characters from Snow White.

The routines have been choreographed by school patron Mark Webb and ex-pupil Euwan Wood.

Applause is at the YMCA Theatre on Saturday October 19 at 7.30pm and Sunday October at 2pm.

Tickets are available from the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 or online: https://tinyurl.comy227nohq